TUI UK partners with Chronomics for coronavirus testing packages

TUI UK entered (06-May-2021) an agreement with Chronomics to provide coronavirus testing packages from GBP20 per passenger, with delivery and return costs included in the price. Four packages have been created to make inbound and outbound testing affordable for travel to countries on the soon to be confirmed green and amber lists. Packages include:

Green: GBP20 per person containing one pre departure lateral flow test and one inbound PCR test for day two;

Green+: GBP60 per person containing one outbound PCR test with courier costs seven days a week included, one pre departure lateral flow test and one inbound PCR test for day two;

Amber: GBP50 per person containing one pre departure lateral flow test and two inbound PCR tests for day two and day eight;

Amber+: GBP90 per person containing one outbound PCR test with courier costs seven days a week included, one pre departure lateral flow test and two inbound PCR tests for day two and day eight.

Pre departure lateral flow tests will include test verification and certification to travel back to the UK.