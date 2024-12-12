Loading
TUI Group handles 20.3m customers in FY2024

TUI Group reported (11-Dec-2024) 20.3 million customers travelled with TUI in FY2024, an increase of 1.3 million year-on-year. Underlying EBITA increased 33% to EUR1.3 billion, while revenue increased 12% to EUR23.2 billion, due to "robust customer demand". CFO Mathias Kiep highlighted: "The positive cash flow resulted in a significant reduction in net debt", which reduced by a further EUR0.5 billion to EUR1.6 billion. Demand in the 'Markets and Airline' business unit "remained robust throughout the year in a highly competitive environment, with overall customer numbers up and prices higher". The return to a normal hedging policy had a positive impact on earnings. As a result, underlying EBIT in the sector improved by EUR66 million to EUR304 million. [more - original PR]

