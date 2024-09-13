Loading
13-Sep-2024 5:18 PM

TTF Australia CEO: 'We're competing with China itself'

Tourism & Transport Forum Australia (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) "Our biggest problem will be that Chinese travellers have discovered China and are being heavily encouraged by their own government to holiday at home". Ms Osmond said: "It's an extraordinary phenomenon, we're competing with China itself and those challenges will be big for the industry".

