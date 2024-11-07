Trip.com: Travellers have more chances now to do short haul trips

Trip.com airline business director for Hong Kong and Taiwan Kelvin Wong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "Before travellers planned for a trip well in advance, but these days with visa relaxations they have more chances to do short haul trips". Mr Wong noted social media has been a large influence on travel in the China market, adding: "There is so much content information to Gen Z travellers, so they plan their travel very last minute".