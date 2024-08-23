23-Aug-2024 10:31 AM
Trinidad & Tobago Government committed to providing sustainable fuels for aviation: Energy Minister
Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) Trinidad and Tobago is "well advanced" in sustainable aviation fuels. Mr Young said the government is committed to providing sustainable fuels for the aviation industry in the future.