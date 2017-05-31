Travel Leaders Group: US passengers are less frustrated with airport security in 2017

Travel Leaders Group reported (30-May-2017) the results of its nationwide survey on airport security, finding US travellers are expressing greater satisfaction with airport security compared to 2016. Nearly 68% of people surveyed stated they are "satisfied" while 14.9% said they are "frustrated" with airport security. The data also revealed a decrease in individuals aggravated by airport security wait times compared to 2016, and there is a growing percentage of travellers enrolling in trusted traveller programmes such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. The survey was conducted between 03-Apr-2017 to 30-Apr-2017, and includes responses from 2854 consumers throughout the US. [more - original PR]