Transport Canada certifies Air Inuit's 737-800 combi aircraft

Air Inuit announced (12-Jan-2026) its first reengineered Boeing 737-800 combi aircraft has been certified by Transport Canada, marking the arrival of the "world's first" 737-800 configured for passengers and freight. The aircraft will be deployed on the carrier's Montréal-Kuujjuaq service on 13-Jan-2026. Converted by KF Aerospace, the aircraft features a forward cargo compartment with space for five pallets and a 90 seat passenger cabin in the aft section. Combi conversion of the third of three 737-800s acquired by Air Inuit in 2023 is scheduled for completion in Feb-2026. [more - original PR]