Transport Canada certifies Air Inuit's 737-800 combi aircraft
Air Inuit announced (12-Jan-2026) its first reengineered Boeing 737-800 combi aircraft has been certified by Transport Canada, marking the arrival of the "world's first" 737-800 configured for passengers and freight. The aircraft will be deployed on the carrier's Montréal-Kuujjuaq service on 13-Jan-2026. Converted by KF Aerospace, the aircraft features a forward cargo compartment with space for five pallets and a 90 seat passenger cabin in the aft section. Combi conversion of the third of three 737-800s acquired by Air Inuit in 2023 is scheduled for completion in Feb-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
KF Aerospace received Transport Canada certification for its Boeing 737-800 combi conversion, delivering the first aircraft to Air Inuit in Oct-2025, and noted there was "no comparable combi currently in operation in the US, Europe or other international markets"1. The combi aircraft was intended to replace older airframes in Air Inuit's fleet, supporting service to remote northern communities2.