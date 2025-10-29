29-Oct-2025 12:35 PM
KF Aerospace completes first 737-800 combi for Air Inuit
KF Aerospace completed (27-Oct-2025) the first converted Boeing 737-800 combi aircraft for Air Inuit, replacing older airframes in the carrier's fleet. The 737-800 will transport Air Inuit's passengers and cargo on northern routes, improving operational flexibility and support to remote communities. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Inuit received its first Boeing 737-800F on 10-Jul-2024 after conversion to combi configuration by KF Aerospace, with plans to phase out its 737-200 fleet as part of fleet modernisation. The aircraft primarily operates between Montreal and the carrier's hubs in Kuujjuaq and La Grande, supporting both passenger and cargo services on northern routes1 2 3 4.