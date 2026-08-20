TransNusa Air Services to operate from Singapore Changi Airport T4 from Sep-2026

Singapore Changi Airport used its official Facebook account to announce new airline services including Oman Air’s four times weekly Muscat-Singapore route and Loong Air’s three times weekly Zhangjiajie-Singapore service.1 2 Lion Air Group stated Batik Air and Thai Lion Air relocated from Terminal three to Terminal four on 11-Nov-2025, alongside testing of Changi’s ‘Fast and Seamless Travel’ self-service system.3 4