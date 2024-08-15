15-Aug-2024 9:32 AM
Trafikstyrelsen suspends international services from Nuuk Airport
Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) announced (14-Aug-2024) it temporarily suspended Nuuk Airport's approval to handle international services, after determining the security level in the secure area is not high enough. The authority will be in close dialogue with Greenland Airports so that the airport can raise the level of security as soon as possible and reopen services to destinations outside Greenland. Domestic services are not impacted by the decision. [more - original PR - Danish]