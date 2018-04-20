20-Apr-2018 12:07 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Australian inbound tourism, Delta, LCC growth in Honduras,
BlueSwanDaily.com published (20-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- China eclipses New Zealand as largest tourism source market for Australia
- Trade tiffs are not dimming Delta's positive outlook for a recovery in corporate pricing
- Australian domestic aviation activity for Feb-2018: 4% traffic growth overall, fuelled by strong performance by major trunk routes
- The rise and rise of LCCs and ULCCs, that big long haul question, new technology and how taxes are a barrier to LCC growth in Honduras – further insights from the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit
- Trapped in the geriatric framework – clear cracks emerge for Europe and the North Atlantic as Brexit looms
- Your weekly travel and aviation Quote-a
- Airline Insight: Japan Transocean Air
- Airport Insight: Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Sweden could launch the world's first central bank operated crytocurrency