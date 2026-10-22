Tigerair Taiwan to double fleet by 2034: CCO
Tigerair Taiwan chief commercial officer (CCO) Bernard Hsu, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, confirmed (01-Oct-2026) the LCC expects to take delivery of 15 A321neo aircraft between 2028 and 2034, doubling its current fleet of 15 A320ceo and A320neo aircraft. Mr Hsu noted "our average load factors are all above 90%" and said Tigerair Taiwan will utilise its A321neos to serve major cities "because it will give us more capacity", while its current fleet of A320ceos and A320neos will be redeployed to serve "smaller secondary cities". [more - CAPA TV]
Background ✨
Tigerair Taiwan's board approved acquiring 15 A321neo aircraft for TWD40 billion, comprising 11 leased units due by 2031 and four new deliveries by 2035.1 Airbus later announced a purchase agreement covering four A321neos, marking Tigerair Taiwan's first A321neo order, with the fleet then comprising nine A320ceo and eight A320neo aircraft.2