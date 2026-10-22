Tigerair Taiwan to double fleet by 2034: CCO

Tigerair Taiwan chief commercial officer (CCO) Bernard Hsu, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, confirmed (01-Oct-2026) the LCC expects to take delivery of 15 A321neo aircraft between 2028 and 2034, doubling its current fleet of 15 A320ceo and A320neo aircraft. Mr Hsu noted "our average load factors are all above 90%" and said Tigerair Taiwan will utilise its A321neos to serve major cities "because it will give us more capacity", while its current fleet of A320ceos and A320neos will be redeployed to serve "smaller secondary cities". [more - CAPA TV]