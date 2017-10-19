Thomson Airways re-brands as TUI UK

TUI UK announced (18-Oct-2017) the Thomson Airways brand ceased to exist as of 18-Oct-2017, completing the leisure carrier's re-branding to TUI. Details include:

Thomson established in 1965;

More than 600 UK retail stores have re-branded from Thomson to TUI;

Extensive national TV, bus sides and out of home site campaigns to raise consumer awareness of re-branding.

TUI UK and Ireland marketing director Jeremy Ellis commented: "The foundations for our re-brand are firmly in place and we are primed ready to become TUI. We want to ensure our customers are ready to take this exciting journey with us so it's really important that we communicate the transition clearly".