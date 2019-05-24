Thomas Cook Group receives offer from Triton Partners for Nordic operations

Thomas Cook Group confirmed (23-May-2019) it received a "highly preliminary and unsolicited" indicative offer from private equity firm Triton Partners for the group's Nordic operations, comprising Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia and the group's tour operator business in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Thomas Cook stated: "The group is currently evaluating this offer alongside the ongoing strategic review of its Group Airline, announced in Feb-2019. The group has received multiple bids, including for the whole, and parts, of the airline business and the Board of Thomas Cook Group will consider these approaches with the aim of maximising value for all shareholders". [more - original PR]