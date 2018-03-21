Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics granted Spanish AOC, to launch operations within a week

Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics received (21-Mar-2018) a Spanish air operator's certificate (AOC) and plans to commence operations on 24-Mar-2018. Commenting on the launch, Thomas Cook Group chief airline officer Christoph Debus said: "In the highly competitive short and medium haul market we will gain an advantage with greater operational flexibility at a competitive cost. At the same point we can increase our customer experience by maintain closer control over the quality and product on board". The start up carrier is also continuing to hire Mallorca based pilots. [more - original PR]