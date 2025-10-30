Loading
Thai Airways making 'very healthy profit' and 'more sexy now' for investors

Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) the airline's restructuring has been a "very long journey", but the carrier has now been profitable for three years and is making a "very healthy profit". Mr Eamsiri said the airline improved productivity by 20% on a per employee or per aircraft basis and made changes to "work smarter" and end "non-productive" processes. He said the improved performance means "Thai Airways is more sexy now" to potential investors.

