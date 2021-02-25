Asia Aviation Public Company Limited reported (24-Feb-2021) Thai AirAsia has "no plan" to receive new aircraft deliveries in 2021 and expects to reduce the aircraft owing to retirement and reallocation within AirAsia Group. This will bring its fleet to 54 aircraft by the end of 2021. The reduction in fleet aligns with the forecast demand from the impact of COVID-19, which will take time to return back to normal. [more - original PR]