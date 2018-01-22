Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommends inflight WiFi, mobile services be permitted

India's Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju‏, via his official Twitter account, stated (19-Jan-2018) Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommended to allow WiFi and mobile services on board services in and over India. The recommendations provide a mechanism for lawful monitoring and interception of internet inside aircraft to ensure passenger safety. If finalised, it will be the first time such a service will be made available in India. India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation, via his official Twitter account, similarly confirmed (19-Jan-2018) the move, tweeting: "TRAI: Wifi in Flights: TRAI allows Wi-Fi and mobile services on board for flyers in and over India".