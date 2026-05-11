T&E: Emissions for flights departing Europe exceed 2019 level in 2025

Transport & Environment reported European airline emissions in 2024 reached 98% of 2019 levels, with intra-European emissions already above 2019 and LCCs driving growth in market share and emissions.1 It also said London-New York was the highest-emitting route and estimated 70% of aviation CO2 went unpriced in 2024 because EU/UK/Swiss carbon markets largely excluded extra-European flights, urging expansion in the 2026 ETS review.1