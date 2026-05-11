    Loading
    11-May-2026 10:42 AM

    T&E: Emissions for flights departing Europe exceed 2019 level in 2025

    Transport and Environment (T&E) reported (08-May-2026) the aviation sector produced 195 million tonnes of CO2 emissions for flights departing from Europe in 2025, up 2% from the 2019 level to exceed pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Details include:

    • Emissions growth was driven by LCCs. Ryanair's global emissions increased 50% to 16.6 million tonnes, which T&E stated was "the largest increase of any of the top 20 most polluting airlines worldwide";
    • Emissions for legacy carriers with large long haul networks recovered more slowly and remain below pre-pandemic levels, due to the slower rebound of intercontinental traffic;
    • London-New York was the top route for emissions, with nearly 1.4 million tonnes of CO2. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Transport & Environment reported European airline emissions in 2024 reached 98% of 2019 levels, with intra-European emissions already above 2019 and LCCs driving growth in market share and emissions.1 It also said London-New York was the highest-emitting route and estimated 70% of aviation CO2 went unpriced in 2024 because EU/UK/Swiss carbon markets largely excluded extra-European flights, urging expansion in the 2026 ETS review.1

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More