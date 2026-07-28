Tata Sons chairman: Rebuilding Air India is a long journey
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran stated (Jul-2026) rebuilding Air India is a long journey. Mr Chandrasekaran said Air India's transformation must be seen as a five to ten year journey, considering the years long supply chain disruptions in key components, need to overhaul legacy systems, culture and fleet, and the creation of a large cadre of technical and airline professionals. Mr Chandrasekaran noted significant progress was made in the transformation journey. The narrowbodies for domestic routes were refurbished and widebodies are expected to complete refurbishment by end of FY2028. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the carrier expected to induct 26-30 new aircraft in 2026, with capacity broadly flat due to aircraft returns and retrofit work; it had upgraded about 83% of its narrowbody fleet and started widebody retrofits, with 787-8 retrofits due to finish by mid-2027 and 777 work by mid-20281. Mr Wilson also told CAPA the airline’s post-privatisation rebuilding phase was expected to require about five years, despite a volatile year2. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said it remained committed to Air India’s long-term transformation3.