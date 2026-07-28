Tata Sons chairman: Rebuilding Air India is a long journey

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran stated (Jul-2026) rebuilding Air India is a long journey. Mr Chandrasekaran said Air India's transformation must be seen as a five to ten year journey, considering the years long supply chain disruptions in key components, need to overhaul legacy systems, culture and fleet, and the creation of a large cadre of technical and airline professionals. Mr Chandrasekaran noted significant progress was made in the transformation journey. The narrowbodies for domestic routes were refurbished and widebodies are expected to complete refurbishment by end of FY2028. [more - original PR]