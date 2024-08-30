Loading
30-Aug-2024 8:18 AM

TAP Air Portugal sees continued recovery and 3.3% revenue increase in 1H2024

TAP Air Portugal reported (29-Aug-2024) its performance in 1H2024 "continued in line with the group's path to recovery and financial sustainability and structural transformation that began in recent years". Operating revenues increased 3.3% year-on-year to reach EUR1969 million in 1H2024. This was driven, in the passenger revenues, by an increase of capacity (+2.9%) and improved load factor (+0.8pp), and by a significant activity increase in the maintenance revenues (+36.7%). The carrier outlined "this increase confirms TAP's strategic approach to seizing market opportunities". CEO Luís Rodrigues added: "The strong performance in the second quarter allows a positive net income in the semester, that although minor, is achieved for the second consecutive time, but now without salary cuts". [more - original PR]

