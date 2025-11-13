TAAG to add 10 aircraft, planning new destinations in 2026

TAAG received its first A220-300 in Nov-2024 and had incorporated at least two aircraft by mid-2025, with further A220s on order and recent deployments on new regional routes such as Luanda-Nairobi and increased capacity to Cape Town using this type. It also added two Boeing 787-9s in 2025 and received its first 787-10, expanding its widebody fleet for intercontinental operations1 2 3 4 5 6.