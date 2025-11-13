TAAG to add 10 aircraft, planning new destinations in 2026
TAAG reported (30-Oct-2025) it expects to receive eight A220s and two Boeing 787-10s by the end of 2026. Deputy director Celfa Alves said the airline expects to open new routes to destinations such as Abidjan, Accra, Guangzhou, Harare, Libreville and London Gatwick in 2026. The Guangzhou service will commence in Mar-2026 and TAAG is "looking at other countries in Asia". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
TAAG received its first A220-300 in Nov-2024 and had incorporated at least two aircraft by mid-2025, with further A220s on order and recent deployments on new regional routes such as Luanda-Nairobi and increased capacity to Cape Town using this type. It also added two Boeing 787-9s in 2025 and received its first 787-10, expanding its widebody fleet for intercontinental operations1 2 3 4 5 6.