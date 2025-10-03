3-Oct-2025 1:03 PM
TAAG receives second 787-9
TAAG received (02-Oct-2025) its second Boeing 787-9 in Luanda on 01-Oct-2025. The aircraft is leased from Avolon and is configured with 63 premium economy and 282 economy class seats. TAAG stated the layout is an "interim configuration, which can be reconfigured in the future". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
TAAG entered its first Boeing 787-9 into service on the Luanda-Johannesburg route after receiving the aircraft on lease from AerCap in Jan-2025, following a sale and leaseback agreement that marked AerCap as the first lessor to introduce the 787 to TAAG's fleet. The delivery was part of TAAG's broader fleet modernisation and network expansion strategy, including plans to add more intercontinental destinations1 2 3.