TAAG receives second 787-9

TAAG entered its first Boeing 787-9 into service on the Luanda-Johannesburg route after receiving the aircraft on lease from AerCap in Jan-2025, following a sale and leaseback agreement that marked AerCap as the first lessor to introduce the 787 to TAAG's fleet. The delivery was part of TAAG's broader fleet modernisation and network expansion strategy, including plans to add more intercontinental destinations1 2 3.