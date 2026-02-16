16-Feb-2026 1:01 PM
TAAG receives fifth A220-300
TAAG Angola Airlines received (13-Feb-2026) its fifth A220-300 aircraft (D2-TAK) at Luanda António Agostinho Neto International Airport on 13-Feb-2026. The aircraft is configured with 12 business class and 125 economy class seats. The airline stated it expects to receive six new A220-300s in 2026, "under an optimistic delivery schedule". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
TAAG previously announced it planned to receive eight A220s and two Boeing 787-10s by the end of 2026, with new routes to destinations including Guangzhou, Accra, and London Gatwick scheduled for 2026. The Guangzhou service was set to commence in March 2026, and the airline had been evaluating additional Asian markets1. The carrier took delivery of its fourth A220-300 in early 20262.