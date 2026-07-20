TAAG introduces 787-10 on Luanda-Lisbon service

TAAG Angola Airlines announced it received EASA approval for commercial operations to Europe with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and stated it would initially deploy the type on Luanda-Lisbon after previously operating the route with 777-300ERs.1 TAAG also took delivery of its first 787-10 under a leasing arrangement, configured with 24 business and 343 economy seats, after incorporating two 787-9s in 2025.2