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    20-Jul-2026 3:12 PM

    TAAG introduces 787-10 on Luanda-Lisbon service

    TAAG Angola Airlines deployed (17-Jul-2026) Boeing 787-10 equipment on Luanda-Lisbon service, the first use of the aircraft type on its European network. The airline will initially operate two weekly frequencies with the 787-10. The aircraft is configured with 24 business and 343 economy class seats. According to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser, TAAG operates Luanda-Lisbon service twice weekly with 787-10 and 12 times weekly with 777-300ER equipment. [more - original PR]

    Background

    TAAG Angola Airlines announced it received EASA approval for commercial operations to Europe with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and stated it would initially deploy the type on Luanda-Lisbon after previously operating the route with 777-300ERs.1 TAAG also took delivery of its first 787-10 under a leasing arrangement, configured with 24 business and 343 economy seats, after incorporating two 787-9s in 2025.2

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