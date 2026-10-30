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    30-Oct-2026 11:33 AM

    Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and Plaza Premium Group to unveil new domestic lounge in Dec-2026

    Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and Plaza Premium Group announced (29-Oct-2026) plans to unveil a new 113-seat Plaza Premium Lounge in T2 Domestic in early Dec-2026, providing all domestic travellers access to a premium pay-per-use lounge. It will be the first independent, non-airline operated lounge in the airport's domestic precinct. The announcement forms part of Plaza Premium Group's AUD20 million (USD14.04 million) investment programme in Australia over the next two years, including a complete rebuild of its international lounge at Brisbane Airport and a new domestic lounge planned for Cairns Airport in 1Q2027. The lounge opening will coincide with the completion of the airport's AUD200 million (USD140.38 million) T2 redevelopment programme. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Plaza Premium Group opened Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide in the domestic departures area at Adelaide Airport, describing it as Australia’s only independent domestic lounge facility and its first domestic-terminal site in Oceania; it also operated an international departures lounge at Adelaide1. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport’s AUD200 million T2 upgrade was scheduled to start on 01-May-2025, with Rex Airlines and FlyPelican relocating to T3 from 08-Apr-2025 to facilitate works2.

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