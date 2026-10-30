Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and Plaza Premium Group to unveil new domestic lounge in Dec-2026
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and Plaza Premium Group announced (29-Oct-2026) plans to unveil a new 113-seat Plaza Premium Lounge in T2 Domestic in early Dec-2026, providing all domestic travellers access to a premium pay-per-use lounge. It will be the first independent, non-airline operated lounge in the airport's domestic precinct. The announcement forms part of Plaza Premium Group's AUD20 million (USD14.04 million) investment programme in Australia over the next two years, including a complete rebuild of its international lounge at Brisbane Airport and a new domestic lounge planned for Cairns Airport in 1Q2027. The lounge opening will coincide with the completion of the airport's AUD200 million (USD140.38 million) T2 redevelopment programme. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Plaza Premium Group opened Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide in the domestic departures area at Adelaide Airport, describing it as Australia’s only independent domestic lounge facility and its first domestic-terminal site in Oceania; it also operated an international departures lounge at Adelaide1. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport’s AUD200 million T2 upgrade was scheduled to start on 01-May-2025, with Rex Airlines and FlyPelican relocating to T3 from 08-Apr-2025 to facilitate works2.