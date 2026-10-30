Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and Plaza Premium Group to unveil new domestic lounge in Dec-2026

Plaza Premium Group opened Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide in the domestic departures area at Adelaide Airport, describing it as Australia’s only independent domestic lounge facility and its first domestic-terminal site in Oceania; it also operated an international departures lounge at Adelaide1. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport’s AUD200 million T2 upgrade was scheduled to start on 01-May-2025, with Rex Airlines and FlyPelican relocating to T3 from 08-Apr-2025 to facilitate works2.