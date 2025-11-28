Plaza Premium opens 'Australia's only independent domestic lounge' at Adelaide Airport
Plaza Premium Group (PPG) opened (27-Nov-2025) the Plaza Premium Lounge Domestic Adelaide. PPG stated the lounge is "Australia's only independent domestic lounge facility". The lounge is located in the domestic departures area at Adelaide Airport and is PPG's first facility in a domestic terminal in Oceania. The lounge features flexible seating, dedicated workstations, high speed WiFi and all day dining. PPG also operates an international departures lounge at Adelaide Airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Plaza Premium Group previously signed an agreement with Adelaide Airport to introduce Flight Club Adelaide in the domestic departure hall, marking its first domestic terminal experience in Oceania and debuting the Flight Club brand in the region1. Qantas Airways also opened a new Domestic Business Lounge at Adelaide Airport as part of the final stage of the new Adelaide Lounge precinct2.