Qantas Airways opens Domestic Business Lounge at Adelaide Airport

Qantas Airways opened (15-May-2025) a new 1016sqm Domestic Business Lounge at Adelaide Airport. The facility has capacity for 190 customers and features a signature Market Kitchen concept, which includes a live cooking station inspired by Adelaide Central Markets. The lounge also features locally sourced furniture, lighting and natural materials, as well as access to power for approximately 80% of seating. The opening of the lounge marks the final stage in construction of the new Adelaide Lounge precinct. [more - original PR]