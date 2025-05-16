Qantas Airways opens Domestic Business Lounge at Adelaide Airport
Qantas Airways opened (15-May-2025) a new 1016sqm Domestic Business Lounge at Adelaide Airport. The facility has capacity for 190 customers and features a signature Market Kitchen concept, which includes a live cooking station inspired by Adelaide Central Markets. The lounge also features locally sourced furniture, lighting and natural materials, as well as access to power for approximately 80% of seating. The opening of the lounge marks the final stage in construction of the new Adelaide Lounge precinct. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas completed the Adelaide Domestic Business Lounge as part of a broader redevelopment at Adelaide Airport, which also included a new Qantas Club lounge and an upgraded Chairman's Lounge, increasing total lounge capacity and offering enhanced amenities such as expanded power access and workspace. The project formed part of Qantas' AUD100 million investment programme to upgrade its global lounge network, with similar upgrades carried out at Broome International Airport and further developments planned in Auckland and other locations1 2 3 4.