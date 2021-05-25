Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport 2020 revenue falls 51%

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport chairman Trevor Gerber said (21-May-2021) the airport's 2020 revenue fell 51% to AUD803.7 million (USD623.1 million), with EBITDA being down 62% to AUD508.1 million (USD393.9 million). Net operation receipts declined 95% to AUD45.5 million (USD35.3 million). The airport reprioritised projects, as well as reduced its capital expenditure envelope to AUD237.5 million (USD184.1 million). The airport reduced its "operational expenditure by more than 30% year-on-year" to AUD138.8 million (USD107.6 million). [more - original PR]