Sydney Airport confirms frequency increase to Doha under Virgin partnership with Qatar Airways
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (27-Jul-2026) Virgin Australia plans to increase Sydney-Doha frequency to twice daily from 07-Dec-2026 until 28-Mar-2027. The service is operated by Qatar Airways. The airport stated the additional flights mean passengers "will now have three direct daily services to Doha", with all services featuring the carrier's Qsuite business class.
Background ✨
Virgin Australia confirmed it suspended all Qatar Airways-operated Australia-Doha services until at least 15-Jun-2026 due to the “ongoing security situation in the Middle East”, while Qatar Airways gradually increased Doha services using dedicated flight corridors1. Melbourne Tullamarine Airport later announced Virgin Australia resumed twice daily Melbourne-Doha, operated by Qatar Airways, with CEO Lorie Argus highlighting the importance of Gulf hubs for Victoria’s trade and connectivity2.