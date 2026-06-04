4-Jun-2026 4:26 PM
Swissport commences operations at Shanghai Pudong Airport
Swissport commenced (03-Jun-2026) operations at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, marking its debut in China. Under an agreement with Smarex signed in Oct-2025, Swissport now jointly operates Pudong Airport's 144,000sqm Digital & Intelligent International Cargo Terminal, primarily designed to serve demand for cross border e-commerce cargo handling. Swissport APAC CEO Brad Moore stated: "Shanghai Pudong International Airport already handles around four million tonnes of freight each year... we expect volumes to grow by around 8 to 10 per cent over the coming years as connectivity and efficiency improve across key trade corridors". [more - original PR]