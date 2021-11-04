SWISS plans early withdrawal of older A320 family aircraft from fleet

SWISS reported (03-Nov-2021) its 'reaCH' programme restructuring measures, designed to achieve recurring savings of around CHF500 million (EUR474.1 million) are progressing according to plan. The airline's long haul fleet has been downsized through the temporary storage of five Airbus A330 aircraft. Its short haul fleet will also be reduced through the early withdrawal of older A320 family aircraft, as well as the deferral of A320neo family aircraft deliveries. A reduction to the number of aircraft operated by other airlines on SWISS' behalf under wet leases is also planned. Two further A320neo aircraft will be delivered to SWISS this year. Three long haul Boeing 777s that were converted to operate cargo only flights in response to the pandemic have been converted back for passenger use and will be used on upcoming services. [more - original PR]