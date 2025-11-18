SWISS marks A350 entry into service with limited edition Breitling watch
SWISS and Breitling partnered (17-Nov-2025) to co-launch a new Breitling watch to mark the arrival and entry into service of SWISS' new A350. The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46 SWISS Limited Edition will be produced in just 350 examples and will be available exclusively to passengers travelling on SWISS long haul services from 01-Dec-2025. The new watch can also be pre-ordered online via Duty Free Shopping at swiss.com. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SWISS received its first A350-900 at Zurich Airport in Oct-2025, initially deploying it on short haul European routes before transitioning to long haul operations, including Zurich-Boston from 20-Nov-2025. The aircraft, named 'Lausanne', is the first in the fleet to feature the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin interior and is part of an order for 10 A350s, with nine more to be delivered by 20311 2 3.