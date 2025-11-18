SWISS marks A350 entry into service with limited edition Breitling watch

SWISS and Breitling partnered (17-Nov-2025) to co-launch a new Breitling watch to mark the arrival and entry into service of SWISS' new A350. The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46 SWISS Limited Edition will be produced in just 350 examples and will be available exclusively to passengers travelling on SWISS long haul services from 01-Dec-2025. The new watch can also be pre-ordered online via Duty Free Shopping at swiss.com. [more - original PR]