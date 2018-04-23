Swedish Transport Agency expects aviation tax to lower annual air traffic growth

Swedish Transport Agency lowered (20-Apr-2018) its forecast for annual air traffic growth from 5% to 2.6% due to the introduction of an aviation tax by Sweden's Government. Swedish Transport Agency maritime and air traffic director Gunnar Ljungberg stated: "We lower the passenger forecast for the next few years. The reason for this is that an air tax was introduced from 01-Apr, which is expected to lead to higher fares". [more - original PR - Swedish]