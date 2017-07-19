Swedavia invests EUR166m in managed airports during 1H2017

Swedavia announced (18-Jul-2017) SEK1.6 billion (EUR166 million) was invested in managed airports during 1H2017. Swedavia president and CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said: "Increased travel is good for Swedish growth, but also leads to a difficult situation at many of the airports. We therefore need to streamline and optimise operations... while investing to expand the long term capacity". Swedavia is planning investments of SEK16.5 billion (EUR1.72 billion) through 2020. [more - original PR - Swedish]