Sunshine Coast Airport issues EoI for major hotel development
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Background ✨
Sunshine Coast Airport’s Gateway Precinct master plan received approval from Economic Development Queensland, permitting hotel, commercial and retail development alongside the terminal expansion already underway, with site preparation works for hotel sites scheduled to begin in 2026 and the domestic terminal expansion due for completion in 20271. The airport also signed a new retail and F&B partnership with Lagardère AWPL, with new outlets to open in phases and all expected to be operating by 4Q2027 as part of the terminal expansion2. Brisbane Airport separately invited proposals for two new airport hotel developments, citing capacity constraints at its existing airport hotels and Olympics-driven demand ahead of 20323.