Palisade Investment Partners commences 99 year lease of Sunshine Coast Airport

Palisade Investment Partners assumed (04-Dec-2017) full control of Sunshine Coast Airport Pty Ltd under a 99 year lease with Sunshine Coast Council. Under the lease agreement, Palisade assumes responsibility for operating, investing in, and developing the airport, in addition to overseeing future domestic and international route development. Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson welcomed the partnership, commenting: "The Sunshine Coast Airport expansion will contribute AUD4.1 billion (USD3.1 billion) to the local economy and generate more than 2230 jobs during the operational phase". Construction of the airport's new 2450m runway, apron expansion and related infrastructure is due for completion in 2020. [more - original PR]