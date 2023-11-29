Become a CAPA Member
SunExpress expecting 'one of the best' financial results in 2023

SunExpress CEO Max Kownatzki, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "We've been profitable for three years in a row and will have one of the best results in 2023". Mr Kownatzki continued: "This integrity is really important, some people say its German planning and Turkish hospitality", adding: "The two cultures really complement each other. It's a very participatory and open culture".

