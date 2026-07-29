Sun PhuQuoc to commence Phu Quoc-Kuala Lumpur service in Sep-2026

Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced (28-Jul-2026) plans to commence daily Phu Quoc-Kuala Lumpur service on 01-Sep-2026. Kuala Lumpur will be the airline's seventh international market served directly from Phu Quoc. Sun PhuQuoc stated Malaysia is "one of the international tourist markets with great potential for Phu Quoc tourism". The airline also noted the opportunity to attract international travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur. [more - original PR]