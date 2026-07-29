Sun PhuQuoc to commence Phu Quoc-Kuala Lumpur service in Sep-2026
Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced (28-Jul-2026) plans to commence daily Phu Quoc-Kuala Lumpur service on 01-Sep-2026. Kuala Lumpur will be the airline's seventh international market served directly from Phu Quoc. Sun PhuQuoc stated Malaysia is "one of the international tourist markets with great potential for Phu Quoc tourism". The airline also noted the opportunity to attract international travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Sun PhuQuoc Airways accelerated its Phu Quoc international build-out in 2026, launching five times weekly Phu Quoc-Hong Kong and planning daily Phu Quoc-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi from 08-Aug-2026, plus daily Seoul services from 25-Aug-2026.1 2 3 It also planned to raise Phu Quoc-Hong Kong to daily from Sep-2026 and to open Phu Quoc-Singapore on 25-Jul-2026.4 5