Sun PhuQuoc Airways targeting Sydney and Melbourne services with 787

Sun PhuQuoc Airways deputy manager of network planning Phan Anh Nghia stated (09-Nov-2026) "Looking towards 2030, our ambition is to operate approximately 100 aircraft... around 80 narrowbodies and 20 widebodies", adding the introduction of the Boeing 787-9 is expected to be an "important step in this next phase", giving the carrier the range and operating capabilities to evaluate selected long haul markets. Mr Phan identified Frankfurt, London, Prague, Melbourne and Sydney as potential destinations for the 787-9. He added the A330 will provide initial widebody capacity, with the aircraft to be deployed selectively on medium and longer haul international services, including potential routes to Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as higher demand markets elsewhere in Asia. Mr Phan stated: "Our approach is to deploy widebody capacity selectively and progressively, matching aircraft type to market requirements rather than expanding range for its own sake". He noted: "Ultimately, our fleet strategy is not simply about increasing aircraft numbers", adding: "It is about building the right capacity for each stage of our growth, strengthening international connectivity through Phu Quoc and establishing a sustainable foundation". [more - Aviation Week]