Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduces hotel check in

Sun Group confirmed (17-Apr-2026) Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduced a hotel check in model, enabling passengers to complete check in procedures and receive boarding passes at their hotel. Baggage will be collected and transferred to Phu Quoc International Airport. In the initial phase, this service is available at La Festa Phu Quoc and at New World Phu Quoc Resort, and also serves guests staying in the Sunset Town and Kem Beach areas. [more - original PR]