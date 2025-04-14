Sun Country Airlines CEO: 'A used airplane is a lot better value'

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "We do have a substantial lease fleet but they're all in the cargo space". Mr Bricker said: "We're particular focused on lower utilisation as a used airplane is a lot better value". He added: "The reason we haven't done an aircraft deal in the last two years is because they've been super expensive. Fortunately we did a lot of aircraft deals when things were pretty cheap".