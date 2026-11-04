4-Nov-2026 11:48 AM
State Government confirms first bus connection between Cairns Airport and city CBD
Queensland's Government confirmed (03-Nov-2026) plans for a new Route 100 public bus connection between Cairns Airport and the city CBD, effective 23-Nov-2026. The connection is the first at the airport. [more - original PR - Queensland Government] [more - original PR - Cairns Regional Council]
Background ✨
Queensland's Government previously said the Cairns Airport bus would be introduced by end-2026, operating 04:00-22:30 daily with 30-minute frequencies, creating the airport's first public transport link to the CBD.1 Queensland also funded a new route 222 bus between Townsville CBD and Townsville Airport from 29-Jun-2026, with operations by Kinetic.2 3