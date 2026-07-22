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    22-Jul-2026 12:43 PM

    Queensland Government to introduce bus service from Cairns Airport

    Queensland's Government confirmed (21-Jul-2026) a new bus service to and from Cairns Airport will be introduced by the end of 2026. The bus service will run from 04:00 to 22:30 seven days a week and will operate every 30 minutes. It will be the first public transport link between the airport and the CBD. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Queensland’s Government funded and Kinetic-operated route 222 bus link between Townsville CBD and Townsville Airport commenced on 29-Jun-2026, as confirmed by Townsville Airport.1 2 Cairns Airport previously indicated a scheduled shuttle, the ‘Cairns Airporter’, was set to launch under an agreement with Exemplar Coaches and Limousines from 05-Sep-2022.3

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