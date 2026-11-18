STARLUX Airlines to commence Taiwan Taoyuan-Sydney-Auckland service in Mar-2027
STARLUX Airlines confirmed (17-Nov-2026) plans to commence four times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Sydney-Auckland service with A330-900 equipment on 24-Mar-2027, increasing frequency to seven times weekly from 02-May-2027. This will mark the airline's debut in Australia. China Airlines also operates the Taiwan Taoyuan-Sydney sector of the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
STARLUX Airlines' Australia/New Zealand plans had appeared in 10-Nov-2026 GDS displays, showing A330-900 flights from 23-Mar-2027 with a planned increase to seven times weekly from 01-May-2027.1 Chief strategy officer Simon Liu said the carrier aimed to lift A330-900 utilisation by deploying the type on longer routes such as new Australia and New Zealand services, initially four to five times weekly with potential to go daily.2