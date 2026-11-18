STARLUX Airlines' Australia/New Zealand plans had appeared in 10-Nov-2026 GDS displays, showing A330-900 flights from 23-Mar-2027 with a planned increase to seven times weekly from 01-May-2027.1 Chief strategy officer Simon Liu said the carrier aimed to lift A330-900 utilisation by deploying the type on longer routes such as new Australia and New Zealand services, initially four to five times weekly with potential to go daily.2