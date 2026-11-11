11-Nov-2026 4:43 PM
STARLUX Airlines to launch Taiwan Taoyuan-Sydney-Auckland Service in Mar-2027
STARLUX Airlines is scheduled to launch Taiwan Taoyuan-Sydney-Auckland service with A330-900neo equipment from 23-Mar-2027, as per a 10-Nov-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. The frequency is expected to increase to seven times weekly from 01-May-2027.
Background ✨
STARLUX Airlines chief strategy officer Simon Liu said it planned to launch Taipei–Sydney–Auckland service in 2027, initially four to five times weekly with potential to increase to daily, partly to lift A330-900 utilisation as its eight A330-900s were mostly used on regional routes.1 STARLUX Airlines chairman Kuo-wei Chang also said it aimed to commence services to Sydney and Auckland in 2027.2