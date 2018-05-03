StarLux Airlines receives business registration certificate

StarLux Airlines received (02-May-2018) a business registration certificate from Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs on 02-May-2018. The start up now needs to pass a five stage evaluation by the Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration to acquire its air operator certificate in order to commence operations in 2020 as scheduled. In the meantime, the company will continue its "aggressive programme" of new staff recruitment, systems implementation, aircraft leasing and other relevant operations. In 2H2018, more aviation professionals will join the team and begin a pilot training programme. Mass recruitment for airport ground staff and cabin crew is scheduled to commence in 2019. StarLux will initially operate 10 A321neos on lease, with the first aircraft to be delivered in Oct-2019. The carrier is also in the final stage of evaluation and selection for an additional 14 widebody aircraft, with the first to be delivered by the end of 2021. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]