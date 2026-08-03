3-Aug-2026 4:25 PM
STARLUX Airlines launches Taiwan-Prague service
Prague Václav Havel Airport announced (01-Aug-2026) STARLUX Airlines launched three times weekly Taiwan Taoyuan-Prague service with A350-900 equipment. The airline plans to deploy A350-1000 aircraft on the route from 01-Sep-2026 and increase frequency to four times weekly from 01-Oct-2026. [more - original PR - Czech]
Background ✨
Prague’s Taiwan Taoyuan service already saw China Airlines commence twice weekly flights on 18-Jul-2023 with A350 equipment1, and it planned to increase the route from twice to three times weekly from Apr-20262. Prague Airport previously stated STARLUX planned to start the route on 01-Aug-2026 at three times weekly with A350-900s, rising to four times weekly from 01-Oct-20263.