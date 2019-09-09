Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2019 12:15 PM

StarLux Airlines could commence operations in Jan-2020

StarLux Airlines, via its official Facebook account, unveiled (05-Sep-2019) its inaugural aircraft, an A321neo, which recently completed tail painting. The start up also welcomed its second batch of pilot trainees. StarLux spokesperson Nieh Kuo-wei said the carrier plans to launch service on 23-Jan-2020 (United Daily News, Sep-2019). Mr Nieh said the carrier's inaugural destination could be Macau, Da Nang or Penang, the schedules of which will be finalised in Sep-2019. The carrier is also considering its next batch of destinations, which could include Bangkok and Cebu.

