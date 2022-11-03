Star Alliance: COVID has accelerated importance of environmental sustainability

Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) "even pre pandemic the phenomenon of flight shaming had taken hold". Mr Goh said: "When COVID arrived, it became clear to many that as flying was grounded to a standstill, skies were clearer and air was cleaner, and this has accelerated views on the importance of environmental sustainability and protection". He added: "The airline industry has been in the spotlight, probably disproportionately so, but if you look at what we have been doing, including investing in SAF and new technologies, the industry as a whole has done "remarkably" in addressing that 2% to 3% of emissions".